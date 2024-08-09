Africa

Swedish ambassador expelled from Mali over 'hostile' comment

09 August 2024 - 17:01 By Reuters
Ruled by a military junta since 2020, Mali has been battling ethnic Tuareg rebels in its north alongside Russian Wagner mercenaries after it cut military cooperation ties with Western powers including EU countries. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

Sweden's ambassador to Bamako, Kristina Kuhnel, has been ordered to leave the West African Sahel nation within 72 hours, Mali's foreign ministry said on Friday, because of what it called a "hostile" statement by a Swedish minister.

The diplomatic spat underscores the broader geopolitical shift occurring in the region as three junta-led states — Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — pivot away from traditional Western allies towards Russia.

Sweden's minister for international development cooperation and trade, Johan Forssell, said on Wednesday that the government had decided to phase out aid to Mali due to its ties to Moscow.

"You cannot support Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and at the same time receive several hundred million crowns each year in development aid," Forssell said, commenting on a post on X which said Mali was cutting ties with Ukraine.

Ruled by a military junta since 2020, Mali has been battling ethnic Tuareg rebels in its north alongside Russian Wagner mercenaries after it cut military cooperation ties with Western powers including European Union countries.

