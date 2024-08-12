Africa

Kenya aviation union says to strike from August 19 over Adani deal

12 August 2024 - 12:00 By Humphrey Malalo
The strike would likely cause significant disruption to Kenya's national carrier Kenya Airways and to operations of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, a key African travel hub.
Image: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters/ File photo

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union said on Monday that employees of Kenya Airways and Kenya Airports Authority would go on strike from August 19 over an investment proposal from an Indian company, Adani Airport Holdings, at the country's main airport.

The strike would likely cause significant disruption to Kenya's national carrier Kenya Airways and to operations of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, a key African travel hub.

“We shall reconsider our intention to engage in industrial action... only if the Adani Airport Holdings Limited's deal is abandoned in its entirety,” said Moss Ndiema, head of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union.

Last month Kenya's Airports Authority said the investment proposal from Adani Airport Holdings included a second runway at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

