Investing in a future we all need: highlights of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives have become strategically more important for most businesses — sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have, but rather a competitive necessity and a driver of operational efficiency and innovation. That's according to the second annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report.

Researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day, this report examines how ESG dynamics are evolving and examines how local companies are actively enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.

For the 2024 edition, the Sanlam ESG Barometer broadened its scope to include insights from listed companies in Kenya as well as JSE-listed companies in SA, marking a significant step towards providing a comprehensive assessment of ESG practices across Africa.

Speaking at the recent Sanlam ESG Barometer conference, Sanlam's chief sustainability officer Abel Sakhau said that other countries will be included in future reports. He called on companies across the continent to collaborate to help produce a truly pan-African body of research.

This conference, hosted by MC Andile Khumalo, CEO of KhumaloCo and co-founder of the Sanlam ESG Barometer, delved into the findings of this year's report, highlighting the similarities and differences between South African and Kenyan companies’ approach to ESG and the key considerations for ESG implementation in hard-to-abate sectors.

The 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer found companies that operate sustainably tend to be more profitable and resilient, generate better brand value, have greater access to capital and are more responsive to employees, customers and society.

However, the ESG space is a complex one, complicated by political backlash, particularly in the US. The challenge is how to navigate around this pushback.

Encouragingly, there is clear evidence of the benefits and opportunities in sustainability strategies. Indeed, the Sanlam ESG Barometer revealed that most South African and Kenyan companies are less concerned about the backlash against ESG.