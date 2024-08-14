Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic said on Tuesday it will donate 40,000 doses of its mpox vaccine to Africa's top public health body, after the body declared an emergency.
Bavarian Nordic said that the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority will procure 175,420 doses of the vaccine and donate it to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the Danish firm will donate an additional 40,000 doses.
Earlier today, Africa CDC declared a “public health emergency of continental security” following an mpox outbreak that spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.
The order from the European authority will have no impact on the Bavarian Nordic's overall financial guidance for 2024, the company further added.
Mpox is a viral infection transmitted through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild but it can kill.
Reuters
Bavarian Nordic to donate mpox vaccine doses following African emergency declaration
Image: 123RF/ liudmilachernetska
Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic said on Tuesday it will donate 40,000 doses of its mpox vaccine to Africa's top public health body, after the body declared an emergency.
Bavarian Nordic said that the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority will procure 175,420 doses of the vaccine and donate it to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the Danish firm will donate an additional 40,000 doses.
Earlier today, Africa CDC declared a “public health emergency of continental security” following an mpox outbreak that spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.
The order from the European authority will have no impact on the Bavarian Nordic's overall financial guidance for 2024, the company further added.
Mpox is a viral infection transmitted through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild but it can kill.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Africa CDC declares mpox public health emergency of continental security
Mpox cases rise to 24 but most patients have made a ‘full recovery’
Pupil with Mpox: Education department defers to health teams
EXPLAINER | Four things you need to know about Mpox as cases rise
LISTEN | Bhekisisa: Mpox patients in SA have HIV but are not on treatment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos