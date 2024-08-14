Africa

Bavarian Nordic to donate mpox vaccine doses following African emergency declaration

14 August 2024 - 09:45 By Rishabh Jaiswal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mpox is a viral infection transmitted through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild but it can kill.
Mpox is a viral infection transmitted through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild but it can kill.
Image: 123RF/ liudmilachernetska

Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic said on Tuesday it will donate 40,000 doses of its mpox vaccine to Africa's top public health body, after the body declared an emergency.

Bavarian Nordic said that the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority will procure 175,420 doses of the vaccine and donate it to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the Danish firm will donate an additional 40,000 doses.

Earlier today, Africa CDC declared a “public health emergency of continental security” following an mpox outbreak that spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

The order from the European authority will have no impact on the Bavarian Nordic's overall financial guidance for 2024, the company further added.

Mpox is a viral infection transmitted through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild but it can kill.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Africa CDC declares mpox public health emergency of continental security

Africa's top public health body declared what it termed a “public health emergency of continental security” on Tuesday over an outbreak of mpox that ...
News
4 hours ago

Mpox cases rise to 24 but most patients have made a ‘full recovery’

Two more laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases have been detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
News
1 week ago

Pupil with Mpox: Education department defers to health teams

The Gauteng education department has retracted its statement on the first Mpox case being recorded at Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal, saying ...
News
3 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | Four things you need to know about Mpox as cases rise

South Africa is grappling with a new health challenge as cases of Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, continue to rise in parts of the country.
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | Bhekisisa: Mpox patients in SA have HIV but are not on treatment

Most people with Mpox recover without treatment, but all of South Africa’s cases have had to be hospitalised.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is ... South Africa
  3. NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a ... South Africa
  4. Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa

Latest Videos

Explaining the mystery behind Banksy's animal art | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 14 August 2024