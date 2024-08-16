Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has lifted a suspension of mining activities in the South Kivu province, with the exception of gold extraction, the region's governor said in a statement on Thursday.
Gold, tin ore cassiterite and hi-tech mineral coltan from the eastern province are mostly mined by so-called “artisanal” miners using rudimentary means.
DRC's gold production is systematically underreported, and tonnes of the precious metal are smuggled into global supply chains through its eastern neighbours.
Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki in July suspended all mining activities in the restive region and ordered companies and operators to leave mining sites.
He said at the time the decision was taken due to “disorder caused by the mining operators”, without elaborating.
After a meeting with mining operators it was decided to lift the suspension, a statement published by a government spokesperson said.
The statement urged co-operatives, mining companies and gold-buying outlets to sort out their situation with the tax authorities, adding that consultations with players in the industry will continue.
“The aim is to transform the mining sector into a genuine lever for stability, wealth creation for all and the socioeconomic development of South Kivu province,” it added.
Reuters
DR Congo's South Kivu governor lifts mining suspension in province
Image: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has lifted a suspension of mining activities in the South Kivu province, with the exception of gold extraction, the region's governor said in a statement on Thursday.
Gold, tin ore cassiterite and hi-tech mineral coltan from the eastern province are mostly mined by so-called “artisanal” miners using rudimentary means.
DRC's gold production is systematically underreported, and tonnes of the precious metal are smuggled into global supply chains through its eastern neighbours.
Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki in July suspended all mining activities in the restive region and ordered companies and operators to leave mining sites.
He said at the time the decision was taken due to “disorder caused by the mining operators”, without elaborating.
After a meeting with mining operators it was decided to lift the suspension, a statement published by a government spokesperson said.
The statement urged co-operatives, mining companies and gold-buying outlets to sort out their situation with the tax authorities, adding that consultations with players in the industry will continue.
“The aim is to transform the mining sector into a genuine lever for stability, wealth creation for all and the socioeconomic development of South Kivu province,” it added.
Reuters
READ MORE:
WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
US to give DR Congo $414m in humanitarian aid
PGM sector faces 'crisis of poverty' worse than coal industry
DRC government says M23 rebels, Rwanda disrupting local air traffic
SANDF soldier dies in hand grenade detonation in DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos