Africa

Suspected quarry serial killer escapes from Kenya police station

20 August 2024 - 12:45 By Humphrey Malalo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Collins Jumaisi was arrested last month in connection with the discovery of at least six bodies wrapped in plastic bags in Kware quarry, which is now used as a rubbish dump.
Collins Jumaisi was arrested last month in connection with the discovery of at least six bodies wrapped in plastic bags in Kware quarry, which is now used as a rubbish dump.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART/ File photo

A man arrested on suspicion of killing a number of women and dumping their bodies in an old quarry escaped from police custody in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday, police said.

Collins Jumaisi was arrested last month in connection with the discovery of at least six bodies wrapped in plastic bags in Kware quarry, which is now used as a rubbish dump.

He broke out of the Gigiri police station alongside 12 Eritrean nationals, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

Police say Jumaisi admitted to killing 42 women including his wife, but his lawyer told a court he was tortured into making a confession. Prosecutors deny he had been mistreated.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil South Africa
  2. ‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning South Africa
  3. Cop arrested for allegedly raping a complainant at a police station South Africa
  4. Mom nabbed over infant’s ‘poisoning’ after undertaker tips off police South Africa
  5. Four siblings to appear in court for alleged murder of father South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application