Africa

Lucara finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana

22 August 2024 - 10:29 By Brian Benza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Karowe Mine is known for producing large stones, with other significant finds including the 1,758 carat Sewelô and the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamonds.
The Karowe Mine is known for producing large stones, with other significant finds including the 1,758 carat Sewelô and the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamonds.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/ File photo

Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has discovered a 2,492 carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana, the company said late Wednesday, one of the largest stones to be excavated.

Lucara did not reveal the stone's gem quality but its size would make it the second largest rough diamond discovered to date, after the 3,106 carat Cullinan Diamond found in neighbouring SA in 1905. After being cut and polished, it became part of the British crown jewels.

The Karowe Mine is known for producing large stones, with other significant finds including the 1,758 carat Sewelô and the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamonds.

The company will present the diamond to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday. Botswana is the world's top diamond producer by value.

The southern African country last month proposed a law that will ask mining companies, once granted a licence, to sell a 24% stake in mines to local investors unless the government exercises its option to acquire the shareholding.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Massive uncut diamond extracted in Botswana's Karowe Mine unveiled in New York

In a bid to drum up investor appetite for rough, natural diamonds, mining company Lucara Diamond Corp and manufacturer HB Antwerp on Monday unveiled ...
News
2 years ago

World’s largest square emerald cut diamond weighing 302.37 carats unveiled

Graff, which has cut and polished some of the largest diamonds found, on Wednesday unveiled the world’s largest square emerald cut diamond weighing ...
News
5 years ago

Small Canadian miner finds massive diamond in Botswana

A small Canadian diamond company has found what it says is the world's second-biggest gem quality diamond ever recovered, and the largest in more ...
News
8 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling South Africa
  2. Parts of Randburg still dry as crooks try to sell city water to residents South Africa
  3. 'He faced his final moments with grace': veteran teacher William Smith dies South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. 'He repeatedly hit me with a brick': Cape Town woman speaks of brutal abuse South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's post Cabinet meeting briefing
Kenyan officers accused over suspected serial killer escape | REUTERS