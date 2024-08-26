13 dead after boat capsized off Yemen, migration agency says

At least 13 people have died and 14 remain missing after a boat capsized off Yemen last Tuesday, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday.
The migrant boat, carrying 25 Ethiopians and two Yemenis, had been sailing off the coast of Yemen's Taiz governate in the southwest, the IOM said.
The bodies of the deceased, 11 men and two women, were recovered along the shores of Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world's most important sea routes for global commodity shipments.
Search operations were continuing in the hopes of locating those who were missing, which included the Yemeni captain and his assistant, said the report, adding it wasn't clear what had caused the vessel to sink.
In July, a boat with at least 45 refugees capsized off the coast of Taiz and there were only four survivors.
The IOM, which runs a tally of migrants killed or missing on migration routes, has recorded 2,082 migrant deaths and disappearances along the route running from East Africa and the Horn of Africa to Gulf countries since 2014.
Reuters
