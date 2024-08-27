Africa

Ghana presidential contenders promise to ease hardship as campaign ramps up

27 August 2024 - 09:14 By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Ghana's main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party attend a political campaign launch ahead of December polls, in Tamale, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Ghana's main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party attend a political campaign launch ahead of December polls, in Tamale, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo
Image: Francis Kokoroko

The two main contenders in Ghana's presidential election have launched duelling manifestos promising fiscal stability, jobs and a path out of the country's worst economic downturn in a generation.

Voters will head to the polls on December 7 to elect a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is stepping down at the end of the two terms he is allowed to serve as head of the West African gold, oil and cocoa-producing nation.

The election will pit ex-president John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition National Democratic Congress party against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, an economist and former central banker, from Akufo-Addo's ruling New Patriotic Party.

No party has ever won more than two consecutive terms in government in Ghana's democratic history.

Frustrations about economic hardship have tainted Akufo-Addo's presidency. Ghana defaulted on most of its $30bn (R531bn) external debt in 2022 - the culmination of years of overstretched borrowing compounded by the COVID pandemic, the knock-on impacts of the war in Ukraine and a rise in global interest rates.

The government sought help from the International Monetary Fund and is now restructuring its debt as a condition for a $3bn (R53bn) support package.

Both Mahama and Bawumia laid out their policy promises over the weekend ahead of a vote analysts predict to be tight two-man contest, even though others are running.

Mahama, 65, vowed to scrap first-year university fees to boost tertiary education and reduce taxes during his first three months in office.

"I will lead a ruthless war against corruption" and recover misappropriated assets, he told supporters in the south central city of Winneba on Saturday.

Mahama invested heavily in infrastructure during his 2013-17 presidency but drew criticism over power shortages, economic instability and alleged state corruption. He was never directly accused of wrongdoing but oversaw the government that was. His government denied wrongdoing.

NPP critics say graft continued and grew worse under Akufo-Addo's administration. His administration has also denied wrongdoing.

Bawumia promised to simplify the tax system, almost halve the number of ministers and cut public spending by 3% of GDP.

Addressing reporters in the capital Accra on Sunday, he outlined a plan to provide digital training to one million young people to help them find jobs.

Both candidates are from northern Ghana, a long-standing NDC stronghold in which the NPP has made inroads over the past years.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghana's top court upholds law criminalising gay sex

Ghana's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a six-decade-old law criminalising gay sex as the west African country awaits another court decision on ...
News
1 month ago

Ghana parliament recalled for urgent business after LGBTQ+ row

Ghana's parliament, which has been adjourned since March following a row between the speaker and the president over an anti-LGBT bill, will reconvene ...
News
3 months ago

Ghana's top court postpones hearing on challenge to anti-LGBTQ bill

Ghana's Supreme Court said on Wednesday that lawyers battling over the legality of one of Africa's most restrictive anti-LGBTQ bill must amend their ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  2. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  3. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  4. Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs South Africa
  5. Cape Town bust 400 for using fake documents at driving licence centres South Africa

Latest Videos

🇬🇧 NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL 2024, MONDAY 26th of August 2024, 4K, HDR
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 27 August 2024