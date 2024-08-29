Africa

Africa's mpox response is less than 10% funded, says Africa CDC

29 August 2024 - 09:15 By Anait Miridzhanian
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Furaha Elisabeth applies medication on the skin of her child Sagesse Hakizimana who is under treatment against Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the Mpox virus that causes a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever, at a health centre in Munigi, Nyiragongo territory, near Goma in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo August 19, 2024.
Furaha Elisabeth applies medication on the skin of her child Sagesse Hakizimana who is under treatment against Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the Mpox virus that causes a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever, at a health centre in Munigi, Nyiragongo territory, near Goma in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo August 19, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi/File Photo

Africa has secured less than 10% of the estimated $245 million it needs to fight a surging mpox outbreak on the continent, a senior official from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Wednesday.

The continent is under pressure to curb an outbreak of the potentially deadly infection that the World Health Organisation declared to be a global health emergency in mid-August, after a new strain began proliferating from Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

Africa CDC has pulled together a budget to determine the amount of money available for the mpox response and the resources it needs to mobilise.

“We've come to the first estimate of $245 million,” Africa CDC Chief of Staff Ngashi Ngongo said at a WHO meeting in the Republic of Congo's capital Brazzaville.

Democratic Republic of Congo's government has committed $10 million to support the fight against the outbreak while the AU has approved $10.4 million, Ngongo said.

Therefore, about $20 million is currently available for the response, he said, adding that these figures would be updated.

“The current gap where we stand today is about $224 million that we are looking for,” he said.

Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC, said during the meeting that the organisation was moving towards securing almost 1 million doses of mpox vaccine.

Those include 215,000 doses from vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic, 100,000 doses from France, almost 100,000 doses from Germany and about 500,000 doses from Spain.

There is no timeline yet on when the vaccines might reach the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is the most affected by the virus.

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill.

Reuters

READ MORE:

ANALYSIS | New mpox strain is changing fast; African scientists are ‘working blindly’ to respond

Scientists studying the new mpox strain that has spread out of Democratic Republic of Congo say the virus is changing faster than expected and often ...
News
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The global response to Mpox must differ from the Covid-19 debacle

We know now that it is a short hop from outbreak to pandemic if the world does nothing
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

EXPLAINER | Why is mpox an emergency again, and how worried should I be?

The World Health Organisation has declared that an outbreak of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact, represents a global health ...
News
1 week ago

Africa CDC declares mpox public health emergency of continental security

Africa's top public health body declared what it termed a “public health emergency of continental security” on Tuesday over an outbreak of mpox that ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break ... South Africa
  3. Tshwane says fake emergency documents are circulating South Africa
  4. Divorced couple jailed for robbing Standard Bank of R3m a decade ago South Africa
  5. Mercedes-Benz South Africa gets new boss news

Latest Videos

Scientists 'working blindly' to fight new mpox strain, WHO says | REUTERS
LIVE: Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in southwestern Japan | REUTERS