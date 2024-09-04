Africa

China, Tanzania, Zambia sign initial agreement on key railway project

04 September 2024 - 07:56 By Reuters
The link offers an alternative to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Image: 123RF/ humannet

China, Tanzania and Zambia signed an initial agreement on a railway project aimed at improving the rail-sea intermodal transportation network in East Africa, Chinese state media said on Wednesday,

President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding on a Tanzania-Zambia railway project with the Tanzanian and Zambian presidents, who were in Beijing attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, said broadcaster CCTV.

"China is willing to take the summit as an opportunity to make new progress in the activation of the Tanzania-Zambia railway, cooperate to improve the rail-sea intermodal transport network in East Africa, and build Tanzania into a demonstration zone for deepening high-quality China-Africa belt and road cooperation," Xi said, according to state media.

Earlier this year, the World Bank approved $270m (R4.8bn) in financing to help improve connectivity between neighbours Tanzania and Zambia and boost regional trade.

The Dar es Salaam corridor between the two countries, a key route for copper exports from the central African Copperbelt region, is serviced by the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority.

