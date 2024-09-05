Africa

Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border, state TV says

05 September 2024 - 14:07 By Jana Choukeir
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before a map of the Gaza Strip, telling viewers that Israel must retain control over the "Philadelphi corridor," a strategic area along the territory's border with Egypt, during a news conference in Jerusalem, September 2, 2024. Hebrew onscreen reads, "Philadelphi corridor under Israeli military control".
Image: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS

Egypt's army chief of staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathy Khalifa made a surprise visit on Thursday to the country's border with the Gaza Strip to inspect the security situation, state television reported, citing the army's spokesperson.

The visit comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel would only agree to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza which guaranteed that the border area between southern Gaza and Egypt could never be used as a lifeline for the Islamist movement Hamas.

The Philadelphi corridor, along the southern edge of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt, has been one of the main obstacles to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and bring Israeli hostages home in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

