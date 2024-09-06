Africa

Kenya school blaze kills 17 pupils

06 September 2024 - 08:15 By George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo
A spokesperson said 14 pupils suffered injuries in the blaze. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo

A fire at a school in central Kenya has killed 17 pupils, a police spokesperson said on Friday after media reports that they had been burnt beyond recognition.

More rescuers were on their way to the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, spokesperson Resila Onyango said in a broadcast on Kenya's Hot 96 FM radio, and authorities would provide details later.

"We have lost 17 pupils in the fire incident and are 14 are injured," Onyango told Reuters by telephone.

"Our team is at the scene at the scene."

The fire had burnt the students beyond recognition, Citizen Television said earlier.

Nine pupils were killed in September 2017 in a fire at a school in the capital Nairobi.

Reuters

