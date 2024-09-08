Africa

Fire breaks out at another Kenyan school after 17 die in inferno

08 September 2024 - 13:23 By Humphrey Malalo and Noor Ali
Government pathologist staff carry bodies of pupils who died after a fatal fire at the Hillside Endarasha Academy.
Image: REUTERS/Edwin Waita

A fire broke out at a girls boarding school in a town in central Kenya late on Saturday, leaving at least three students injured and destroying property, the Kenya Red Cross and police said.

The fire follows the death of at least 17 students in a blaze at a boarding primary school, Hillside Endarasha Academy, in Nyeri, also in central Kenya, early on Friday.

“A fire incident has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School, Isiolo County,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a post on the X platform late on Saturday. Early on Sunday, it said the fire had been contained and that three minor injuries had been recorded.

Kenya Police spokesperson Resila Onyango also said late on Saturday that a fire at the school had been contained. She did not say what had caused the blaze.

Moments after the blaze was extinguished, police, fire and rescue squads could be seen using flashlights to search for any students and salvageable property in the burnt dormitories, according to a Reuters witness.

Reuters

Kenya school blaze kills 17 pupils

More rescuers were on their way to the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri.
