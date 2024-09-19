Africa

Nigeria's flood-hit residents lament expensive canoe rides

19 September 2024 - 12:25 By Ahmed Kingimi
Flood victims stand beside their belongings offloaded from the canoe that helped them to move to safety in Maiduguri, Nigeria September 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi
Image: Ahmed Kingimi
Image: Ahmed Kingimi

When floods swept through Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri last week, canoe owners volunteered to help move residents to safety. But residents say they are now being ripped off by the canoe owners charging steep fees to move their belongings.

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, is reeling from the worst flooding in three decades after a dam wall burst after heavy rains that also hit several parts of West and Central Africa.

With vehicles unable to move in many parts of Maiduguri, residents are relying on canoes.

Falmata Muhammed, a 48-year-old mother of three, said she decided to move some furniture this week but was shocked when a canoe owner charged her 80,000 naira ($49.56) for a short trip, more than the monthly minimum wage.

After losing almost everything to floods, she was upset that “some are making it a big business, using the disaster to make a huge amount of money.”

Fisherman and canoe owner Mohammed Yusuf said he still moved residents for free but that some residents offered money to use his canoe.

Reuters

Nigeria flags flood risk in 11 states as Cameroon releases dam water

In 2022, Nigeria lost more than 600 people and farmlands to the worst flooding in a decade after heavy rain.
News
1 day ago

Floods decimate Nigerian zoo, wash crocodiles into community

Floods in north Nigeria have killed more than 80% of animals in a large zoo with an array of wildlife from lions and crocodiles to buffaloes and ...
News
1 week ago

More rivers spill banks in central European floods, death toll rises

More rivers in central Europe spilt their banks on Monday in flooding that has killed at least 10 people from Poland to Romania and left many towns ...
News
3 days ago
