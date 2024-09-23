Africa

At least 30 decomposing bodies found in boat off Senegal, military says

23 September 2024 - 15:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest. Stock photo.
The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

At least 30 decomposing bodies were found in a boat drifting around 70km off the coast of Senegal's capital Dakar, the military said on Monday.

The navy was informed of the boat's presence on Sunday evening and a patrol boat was immediately deployed to the area, the military said in a statement.

"So far 30 bodies have been counted," it said, adding that investigations would provide more precise information on the death toll and the boat's origin.

The corpses' advanced state of decomposition made the identification process difficult, it said.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest.

An unprecedented nearly 5,000 migrants died at sea in the first five months of 2024 trying to reach the Spanish archipelago, migration rights group Walking Borders said in June.

READ MORE:

Senegal ex-ruling parties join forces before snap election

The two former governing parties of Senegal ex-presidents Macky Sall and Abdoulaye Wade have formed a coalition for a snap legislative election on ...
News
2 hours ago

‘Those who violate our laws better watch out’: Schreiber on crackdown on undocumented foreigners

Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber has emphasised the seriousness of efforts to uphold the rule of law.
Politics
6 days ago

Eight dead after Channel crossing attempt

Eight people have died overnight while trying to cross the Channel from France to England, French media including BFM TV and Le Figaro reported on ...
News
1 week ago

Six bodies found off Sicily coast, likely victims of recent migrant shipwreck, media say

Italy's coast guard recovered six bodies off the coast of Sicily, believed to be some of the 21 missing from a migrant shipwreck earlier this month, ...
News
2 weeks ago

13 dead after boat capsized off Yemen, migration agency says

The migrant boat, carrying 25 Ethiopians and two Yemenis, had been sailing off the coast of Yemen's Taiz governate in the southwest.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  2. Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers? World
  3. N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm South Africa
  4. Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’ South Africa
  5. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot found, has been playing same numbers for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C