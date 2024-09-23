Africa

Senegal ex-ruling parties join forces before snap election

23 September 2024 - 14:06 By Diadie Ba
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Supporters celebrate after Senegal's newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye took the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, on April 2 2024. File photo.
Supporters celebrate after Senegal's newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye took the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, on April 2 2024. File photo.
Image: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

The two former governing parties of Senegal ex-presidents Macky Sall and Abdoulaye Wade have formed a coalition for a snap legislative election on November 17 that may pose a challenge to recently elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Sall's Alliance for the Republic party (APR) and Wade's Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), who announced their unexpected alliance on Sunday, had 106 of 165 seats in the outgoing National Assembly.

Since his election, Faye and firebrand Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko have embarked on financial audits of the former administration, imposed travel bans on some former officials and appointed mostly their party officials to key positions, leading to a fallout with some former allies.

The move by APR and PDS could disrupt Faye's bid for his Pastef party to secure a majority and hinder his promised reforms. That, in turn, could further destabilise Senegal's political landscape and stir unrest.

Faye, who came to power in April after a landslide election victory, dissolved the house two years into its five-year term on September 12. He said working with the assembly was difficult after the opposition refused to pass bills from the executive.

The APR, and the PDS, which backed Faye in the presidential election against the APR candidate, said their coalition would be open to allies and other political parties to ensure a big win in the legislative vote.

The APR said former prime minister Idrissa Seck, who has run for president several times, would also join the coalition.

The Pastef party competed in the 2022 legislative election under the opposition Yewwi Askan Wi coalition that won 56 seats. It will run under its own banner in the upcoming poll.

Reuters

MORE:

IN PICS | Senegal protesters and police clash again as death toll rises to 10

One more person was killed in Senegal on Friday, as police and protesters clashed for a second day since the sentencing of opposition politician ...
News
1 year ago

Senegal opposition leader plans march to the capital

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Wednesday called on supporters to join him on a march of defiance to the capital after a prosecutor ...
News
1 year ago

Senegal opposition leader's presidential bid in doubt after appeal court ruling

The presidential bid of a popular Senegalese opposition politician was thrown into doubt on Monday after a court of appeal handed him a heavier ...
News
1 year ago

EXPLAINER | Which Western countries have foreign forces in West Africa?

Here is a list of Western countries with troops in the West and Central Africa region.
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  2. Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers? World
  3. N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm South Africa
  4. Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’ South Africa
  5. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot found, has been playing same numbers for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C