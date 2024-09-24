Africa

Ethiopia worried over arms shipments to Somalia, state news agency reports

24 September 2024 - 12:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Security helicopters hover above the Mogadishu sea port after an Egyptian warship docked to deliver a second major cache of weaponry in Mogadishu, Somalia, on September 23 2024
Security helicopters hover above the Mogadishu sea port after an Egyptian warship docked to deliver a second major cache of weaponry in Mogadishu, Somalia, on September 23 2024
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Ethiopia's foreign minister has warned that ammunition supplied to Somalia could worsen the fragile security situation and end up in the hands of terrorists, Ethiopia's state news agency reported on Tuesday.

His statement comes a day after an Egyptian warship unloaded heavy weaponry in the capital Mogadishu, the second arms shipment in the space of a month following the inking of a joint security pact by Egypt and Somalia in August.

Ethiopia, which has thousands of troops stationed in neighbouring Somalia to fight al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgents, has fallen out with the Mogadishu government over its plans to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland. The spat has drawn Somalia closer to Egypt, which has quarrelled with Ethiopia for years over Addis Ababa's construction of a vast hydro dam on the headwaters of the Nile River.

Ethiopia's foreign affairs minister Taye Astke Selassie said he was concerned that the supply of ammunition by "external forces would further exacerbate the fragile security and would end up in the hands of terrorists in Somalia", Ethiopia News Agency reported.

Taye made the comments at a meeting in New York with Rosemary DiCarlo, the United Nations under-secretary-general for peacebuilding and political affairs.

There was no immediate response from Somalia's government to Taye's remarks.

In January landlocked Ethiopia agreed to lease 20km of coastline from Somaliland — a part of Somalia which claims independence and has operated with effective autonomy since 1991 — in exchange for possible recognition of its sovereignty. In response, Somalia threatened to expel by the end of the year Ethiopia's troops, who are there as part of the peacekeeping mission and under bilateral agreements, if the port deal was not scrapped.

READ MORE:

Africa must be at the global table, not on the menu

To restore the UN’s eminent conflict management body to proper legitimacy, Africa must be granted a seat at the table, writes Lindiwe Mazibuko.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks on port deal under Turkish mediation

The foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia will meet in Ankara next week to discuss disagreements over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the ...
News
1 month ago

Somali militiamen seize heavy weapons after looting convoy

At least five people were killed when militiamen ambushed a convoy in central Somalia and seized heavy weapons, the local government and residents ...
News
2 months ago

Turkey mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal

Turkey has begun mediating talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier ...
News
2 months ago

Somalia asks peacekeepers to slow withdrawal, fears Islamist resurgence

Somalia's government is seeking to slow the withdrawal of African peacekeepers and warning of a potential security vacuum, documents seen by Reuters ...
News
3 months ago

Somalia to expel Ethiopian troops unless Somaliland port deal scrapped, official says

Somalia will expel thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country to help with security by the end of the year unless Addis Ababa scraps a ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Female patient found dead in Gauteng hospital bathroom South Africa
  3. POLL | How are you celebrating Heritage Day? South Africa
  4. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  5. Shamila Batohi has never sought extension of her term of office: NPA South Africa

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration