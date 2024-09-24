Africa

Nigerian officials seize cocaine worth R50m at Lagos airport

24 September 2024 - 13:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 48-year Nigerian man, who had been convicted of trafficking last year but paid a fine to avoid jail time, was allegedly carrying 817 wraps of cocaine. Stock photo.
A 48-year Nigerian man, who had been convicted of trafficking last year but paid a fine to avoid jail time, was allegedly carrying 817 wraps of cocaine. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Nigerian officials seized 19.4kg of cocaine worth 4.66-billion naira (R50.8m) from a passenger who arrived at Lagos airport on a flight from Ethiopia, its anti-drug agency said on Tuesday.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested a 48-year Nigerian businessman, who had been convicted of trafficking last year but paid a fine to avoid jail time, on September 18. He was allegedly carrying 817 wraps of cocaine.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with over 200-million people, has in recent years gone from being a transit point for gangs moving drugs between South America and Europe to a full-blown consumer and distributor.

"The agency will continue to work to disrupt the activities of drug cartels operating in the country," NDLEA chief Mohammed Buba Marwa said in a statement.

READ MORE:

Ethiopia worried over arms shipments to Somalia, state news agency reports

Ethiopia's foreign minister has warned that ammunition supplied to Somalia could worsen the fragile security situation and end up in the hands of ...
News
4 hours ago

West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave

Jihadist attacks surge in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger
News
6 hours ago

Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’

This is the 10th drug mule to be arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the past two months, police say.
News
1 day ago

Driver caught outside Plettenberg Bay with 1.5kg stash of cocaine

The cocaine, stashed in two bags, is estimated to be worth about R900,000.
News
6 days ago

Nigeria flags flood risk in 11 states as Cameroon releases dam water

In 2022, Nigeria lost more than 600 people and farmlands to the worst flooding in a decade after heavy rain.
News
6 days ago

Pair found with 600g of chemicals used to make crack cocaine arrested

The two alleged drug dealers were arrested on Friday after the TMPD drug unit responded to a complaint about drugs being manufactured in Arcardia,
News
1 week ago

Drug ‘trafficker’ who claimed to be a street vendor in Nigeria nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport

An alleged Nigerian drug "mule" was arrested on Friday evening when he landed at OR Tambo International Airport on a flight from São Paulo to catch a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Female patient found dead in Gauteng hospital bathroom South Africa
  3. POLL | How are you celebrating Heritage Day? South Africa
  4. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  5. Shamila Batohi has never sought extension of her term of office: NPA South Africa

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration