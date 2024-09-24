Nigerian officials seized 19.4kg of cocaine worth 4.66-billion naira (R50.8m) from a passenger who arrived at Lagos airport on a flight from Ethiopia, its anti-drug agency said on Tuesday.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested a 48-year Nigerian businessman, who had been convicted of trafficking last year but paid a fine to avoid jail time, on September 18. He was allegedly carrying 817 wraps of cocaine.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with over 200-million people, has in recent years gone from being a transit point for gangs moving drugs between South America and Europe to a full-blown consumer and distributor.
"The agency will continue to work to disrupt the activities of drug cartels operating in the country," NDLEA chief Mohammed Buba Marwa said in a statement.
Nigerian officials seize cocaine worth R50m at Lagos airport
Image: 123RF/scanrail
Nigerian officials seized 19.4kg of cocaine worth 4.66-billion naira (R50.8m) from a passenger who arrived at Lagos airport on a flight from Ethiopia, its anti-drug agency said on Tuesday.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested a 48-year Nigerian businessman, who had been convicted of trafficking last year but paid a fine to avoid jail time, on September 18. He was allegedly carrying 817 wraps of cocaine.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with over 200-million people, has in recent years gone from being a transit point for gangs moving drugs between South America and Europe to a full-blown consumer and distributor.
"The agency will continue to work to disrupt the activities of drug cartels operating in the country," NDLEA chief Mohammed Buba Marwa said in a statement.
READ MORE:
Ethiopia worried over arms shipments to Somalia, state news agency reports
West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave
Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’
Driver caught outside Plettenberg Bay with 1.5kg stash of cocaine
Nigeria flags flood risk in 11 states as Cameroon releases dam water
Pair found with 600g of chemicals used to make crack cocaine arrested
Drug ‘trafficker’ who claimed to be a street vendor in Nigeria nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos