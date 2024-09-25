The US will give a further $424m (R7.28bn) in humanitarian help to the people of Sudan, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced on Wednesday.
War erupted in mid-April last year from a power struggle between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.
"More than 25-million Sudanese face acute hunger. Many are in famine ... and some 11-million have fled their homes in what has become the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet,” said Thomas-Greenfield.
"We must compel the warring parties to accept humanitarian pauses in al-Fashir, Khartoum, and other highly vulnerable areas, eliminate barriers to humanitarian access along all routes, and put down their weapons and come to the negotiating table."
The announcement takes total US funding since the war began to $2bn (R34.32bn), the US mission to the UN said.
US to provide another $424m in Sudan aid
Image: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
The US will give a further $424m (R7.28bn) in humanitarian help to the people of Sudan, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced on Wednesday.
War erupted in mid-April last year from a power struggle between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.
"More than 25-million Sudanese face acute hunger. Many are in famine ... and some 11-million have fled their homes in what has become the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet,” said Thomas-Greenfield.
"We must compel the warring parties to accept humanitarian pauses in al-Fashir, Khartoum, and other highly vulnerable areas, eliminate barriers to humanitarian access along all routes, and put down their weapons and come to the negotiating table."
The announcement takes total US funding since the war began to $2bn (R34.32bn), the US mission to the UN said.
MORE:
UN chief condemns ‘get out of jail free’ card on wars
Ramaphosa joins calls for reform of ‘largely unchanged’ UN Security Council
Biden designates UAE as a second major defence partner after India
West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave
Africa must be at the global table, not on the menu
WATCH | WHO chief says the world needs to 'wake up' and help Sudan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos