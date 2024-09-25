Africa

US to provide another $424m in Sudan aid

25 September 2024 - 15:56 By Reuters
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday said the US will give a further $424m (R7.28bn) in humanitarian help to the people of Sudan. File photo.
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday said the US will give a further $424m (R7.28bn) in humanitarian help to the people of Sudan. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The US will give a further $424m (R7.28bn) in humanitarian help to the people of Sudan, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced on Wednesday.

War erupted in mid-April last year from a power struggle between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.

"More than 25-million Sudanese face acute hunger. Many are in famine ... and some 11-million have fled their homes in what has become the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

"We must compel the warring parties to accept humanitarian pauses in al-Fashir, Khartoum, and other highly vulnerable areas, eliminate barriers to humanitarian access along all routes, and put down their weapons and come to the negotiating table."

The announcement takes total US funding since the war began to $2bn (R34.32bn), the US mission to the UN said.

