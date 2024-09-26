Africa

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger juntas probe French journalist for jihadist analysis

26 September 2024 - 11:10 By Reuters
A Niger soldier patrols along the border in Maradi region. French journalist and researcher Wassim Nasr is being investigated by prosecutors in junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger over his analysis of jihadist attacks.
Image: GILES CLARKE/GETTY IMAGES

Prosecutors in junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have launched investigations against French journalist and researcher Wassim Nasr, accusing him of being an "apologist for terrorism" over his analysis of jihadist attacks.

Nasr, who works for the broadcaster France 24, is also a security expert who regularly comments on an Islamist insurgency that took root in Mali in 2012 and has since spread across West Africa's Sahel region.

He carried out a detailed analysis of a rare jihadist attack on several strategic sites in Mali's capital Bamako on September 17, and was cited in several media outlets in the aftermath.

The prosecutors from the judicial divisions that specialise in terrorism in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger all issued the same statement, aired on their national televisions late on Wednesday.

They accused Nasr of making comments that "amount to blatant acts of publicity and support" for jihadist activity, referring to the recent attack in Bamako and a 2023 attack on the Burkina Faso town of Djibo.

West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave

Jihadist attacks surge in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger
News
2 days ago

An investigation has been opened against Nasr on charges of criminal conspiracy, complicity in acts of terrorism and apology for terrorism, the statement said.

Nasr, who is based in France, said via message that he did not have any comments.

"A thought for Sahelian colleagues and for those who suffer the arbitrary nature of these regimes in flesh and blood," he posted on X.

Neighbours Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are at the heart of the Sahel insurgency and are all led by military governments that seized power in a string of coups that started in 2020.

Their juntas have since turned their backs on traditional Western allies in favour of Russia, left West Africa's main economic and political bloc Ecowas, and formed their own tripartite alliance.

The countries have already suspended France 24 and other international broadcasters over their coverage of the insurgency.

