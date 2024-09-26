Russian and Malian officials on Thursday discussed joint lithium and solar projects in Mali, the West African country's minister of economy and finance Alousseni Sanou said at an event in Moscow.
Mali's mines ministry said in July it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, to develop a lithium project in the southern area of Bougoula.
"We have given all the legal documents, the feasibility tool is under way. And I think that within 24 months the unit will be able to start the first lithium production in Mali," Sanou said on state television broadcaster ORTM on Thursday.
The two parties also discussed the development of a 200MW solar plant in Sanankoroba, 30km from Mali's capital Bamako. The plant will be built by Rosatom subsidiary Novawind.
"All the legal documents have been drawn up ... Construction of the plant will begin within five months," Sanou said.
Russia, Mali discuss joint lithium and solar projects
Image: Alexander Ryumin/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS
