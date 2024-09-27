Africa

Zimbabwe said to devalue new ZiG currency 44% against USD: report

27 September 2024 - 13:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zimbabwe's new gold-backed Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) started trading in April this year, File photo.
Zimbabwe's new gold-backed Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) started trading in April this year, File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe is said to have devalued its new gold-backed ZiG currency by 44% against the US dollar, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing four treasury dealers.

ZiG, which stands for Zimbabwe Gold and started trading in April this year, had moved to 25 per dollar from 14, the report added, citing a separate confirmation from Bankers Association of Zimbabwe President Lawrence Nyazema.

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought

Zimbabwe plans to cull 200 elephants to feed communities facing acute hunger after the worst drought in four decades, wildlife authorities said on ...
News
1 week ago

Zimbabwe turns to private firms to boost freight rail volumes

The mineral-rich region holds some of the world's biggest deposits of copper and lithium, needed for cleaner energy, and is seeing growth in new ...
News
3 weeks ago

Zimbabwe to fine businesses not using official new exchange rate

Zimbabwe will fine businesses using inflated exchange rates as the government battles to maintain the value of its newly introduced gold-backed ...
News
4 months ago

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency starts trading, credibility doubts linger

Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency started trading on Monday amid doubts that the country's third such relaunch in a decade will have any more ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN premier's office manager who faked qualifications gets six years South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Broke education department stops hiring more teachers News
  3. Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12 South Africa
  4. Western Cape woman celebrates 118th birthday with ‘party of the century’ South Africa
  5. Lomas ‘feeling fresh after cold shower this morning’ as he remains in prison South Africa

Latest Videos

Go With God, Crispy - Maggie Smith (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, 1993)
Professor McGonagall Protects Hogwarts | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ...