At least 12 people died, including three infants, and 10 others were missing after their boat sank on Monday off the Tunisian coast at Djerba as they sought to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, an official and local rights group told Reuters.
The coast guard rescued 29 people who had been on board the crowded boat, the official said.
At least 12 die, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
