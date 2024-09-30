Africa

At least 12 die, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

30 September 2024 - 12:06 By Reuters
At least 12 people died and 10 others were missing after their boat sank on Monday off the Tunisian coast at Djerba, an official and local rights group told Reuters. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

At least 12 people died, including three infants, and 10 others were missing after their boat sank on Monday off the Tunisian coast at Djerba as they sought to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, an official and local rights group told Reuters.

The coast guard rescued 29 people who had been on board the crowded boat, the official said.

