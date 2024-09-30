Libya’s eastern-based parliament agreed on Monday to approve the nomination of Naji Mohamed Issa Belqasem as the new governor of the central bank, part of efforts to end a crisis which has slashed the country's oil output.
In a televised session, the parliament also approved Mari Muftah Rahil Barrasi as his deputy.
The two names were nominated in a recent UN-facilitated meeting. Belqasem was previously the central bank's director of banking and monetary control.
Libya’s eastern parliament approves new central bank governor, deputy
