Africa

Six people died of Marburg virus in Rwanda, health minister says

30 September 2024 - 09:44 By Devika Nair and Philbert Girinema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Institutions and partners are working to trace those who have been in contact with the virus-affected individuals, the minister added.
Institutions and partners are working to trace those who have been in contact with the virus-affected individuals, the minister added.
Image: 123RF/ membio/ File photo

Rwanda has confirmed six deaths and 20 cases of Marburg disease since the beginning of the epidemic, the country's health minister Sabin Nsanzimana said late on Saturday.

The majority of victims are health workers in the intensive care unit, Nsanzimana said in a video statement posted on X.

“We are counting 20 people who are infected, and six who have already passed away due to this virus. The large majority of cases and deaths are among healthcare workers, mainly in the intensive care unit," the health minister said.

Marburg disease, a viral hemorrhagic fever, can cause death among some patients, with symptoms including severe headache, vomiting, muscle aches and stomach aches, the ministry has said.

Institutions and partners are working to trace those who have been in contact with the virus-affected individuals, the minister added.

With a fatality rate of as high as 88%, Marburg is from the same virus family as the one responsible for Ebola and is transmitted to people from fruit bats. It then spreads through contact with bodily fluids of infected people.

Neighbouring Tanzania had cases of Marburg in 2023, while Uganda had similar ones in 2017.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rwanda confirms cases of Marburg viral disease

Rwanda has confirmed its first cases of Marburg disease, a viral hemorrhagic fever that can cause death, among some patients, the country's health ...
News
2 days ago

The world’s bat lands are under attack, seeding risk of a new pandemic

The collision between bats and humans competing for resources on territory long the domain of the bats could trigger the next pandemic.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Equatorial Guinea confirms first Marburg virus outbreak: WHO

Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first outbreak of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious and deadly disease similar to Ebola, after the deaths of ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Yellow level 4 warning and a new orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow in ... South Africa
  2. 21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil South Africa
  3. Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  4. Eighteenth victim of Eastern Cape mass shooting dies in hospital South Africa
  5. Lomas ‘feeling fresh after cold shower this morning’ as he remains in prison South Africa

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18