Africa

Sudan's army rejects UAE's accusation it attacked ambassador's residence

30 September 2024 - 12:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The UN says nearly 25-million people — half Sudan's population — need aid, famine is looming and some 8-million people have fled their homes. File photo.
The UN says nearly 25-million people — half Sudan's population — need aid, famine is looming and some 8-million people have fled their homes. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

The Sudanese army on Monday rejected an accusation by the United Arab Emirates that its forces had bombed the residence of the UAE ambassador in Khartoum, blaming instead the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The UAE earlier on Monday said the residence of its ambassador in Khartoum had been attacked by a Sudanese military aircraft, condemning it as a "heinous attack".

These "shameful and cowardly acts" are being carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese army said in a statement.

The army has repeatedly accused the UAE of providing weapons and support to the RSF in Sudan's 17-month-old war. The Gulf state denies the allegations. UN sanctions monitors have described as credible accusations that the UAE had provided military support to the RSF.

War erupted in April last year between the Sudanese army and the RSF over a transition to free elections. The UN says nearly 25-million people — half Sudan's population — need aid, famine is looming and some 8-million people have fled their homes.

The UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement that the attack on its ambassador's residence had caused extensive damage to the building.

READ MORE:

A continuous humanness

This is an edited transcript of Nobel Prize in Literature laureate Dr Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Nelson Mandela Foundation Lecture, under the theme ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Sudan's army launches push to retake ground in Khartoum

Sudan's army launched artillery and air strikes in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Thursday in its biggest operation to regain ground there since early ...
News
4 days ago

US to provide another $424m in Sudan aid

The US will give a further $424m (R7.28bn) in humanitarian help to the people of Sudan, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced on ...
News
5 days ago

UN chief condemns ‘get out of jail free’ card on wars

"The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable."
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Yellow level 4 warning and a new orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow in ... South Africa
  2. 21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil South Africa
  3. Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  4. ‘Nervous man’ leads police to R5m drug stash in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fuel prices cut — this is what you will pay from Wednesday news

Latest Videos

Israel kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally | REUTERS
Gauteng Finance & Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile updates on E-Toll debt