Africa

Cameroon farmers turn to vigilantes and amulets to stop cocoa theft

01 October 2024 - 09:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The surge in cocoa prices in Cameroon, attributed to adverse weather conditions and plant diseases in Ivory Coast and Ghana, has attracted thieves to farms, escalating security challenges. Stock photo.
The surge in cocoa prices in Cameroon, attributed to adverse weather conditions and plant diseases in Ivory Coast and Ghana, has attracted thieves to farms, escalating security challenges. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ farion25

Rising cocoa prices driven by global production shortfalls have led to increased thefts of the commodity in farms in Cameroon, farmers and authorities say, forcing farmers to turn to machete-armed vigilantes, and amulets to stop thieves.

The surge in prices in Cameroon, attributed to adverse weather conditions and plant diseases in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana, has attracted thieves to the cocoa farms, escalating security challenges and farmers fearing for their safety.

While farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana sell their beans at a fixed farmgate price regulated by authorities, farmers in Cameroon, where the market is liberalized, get a higher market-related price backed by global prices.

Data from Cameroon's cocoa regulator, the National Cocoa and Coffee Board, show that prices have sometimes tripled from 1,500 francs CFA ($2.56) per kg, the floor price at the start of the 2023/24 season.

This has made cocoa a lucrative target for thieves, causing concern among farmers in the country's cocoa production basins.

Pascal Mani, who farms seven hectares in Endaba village near the town of Ntui in central Cameroon, patrols his farm armed with a machete every day intermittently and before going to bed.

Consumers stay sweet in hard times

Financially distressed South African households are finding a way around their tight budgets to indulge in their favourite chocolates, sweets, ...
Business Times
2 days ago

"In the night, when I hear an unusual sound, I wake up," Mani said, adding that fear of thieves visiting his farm keeps him and other farmers awake most nights.

To tackle the problem, some farm communities have formed vigilante groups armed with whistles, reflective jackets, bows and arrows, machetes and spears to keep watch and send out alerts.

Reuters reporter saw some farmers in another community resorting to unorthodox methods to protect their crops, including planting amulets in their farms, with the hope that it would trap thieves or cast a spell on them if they dare steal their cocoa.

The rise in thefts has led to violence. Two cocoa farmers were killed and their beans stolen by their farm employees last season, a senior police officer in the town of Ntui told Reuters, requesting to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak about the case.

In response to the escalating theft, farmers, local authorities, and buyers are implementing measures to secure crops and supply chains including refusing to buy cocoa from unregistered farmers or children.

Administrative authorities in some areas have banned the sale of non-dried cocoa, a move Marriette Embolo, who farms 14 hectares in the area, hopes to see extended across the country.

Embolo said she surprised a thief once on her farm. The thief had just harvested fresh pods from her trees and stashed them in several bags.

"When I asked, he said he wanted to beg for cocoa seedlings. I wondered how we could both be in the same village but he never asked and preferred to go to the farm when I was not there," she said.

READ MORE:

Ghana presidential contenders promise to ease hardship as campaign ramps up

The two main contenders in Ghana's presidential election have launched duelling manifestos promising fiscal stability, jobs and a path out of the ...
News
1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT | How Africa’s ‘ticket’ to prosperity fuelled a debt bomb

The thinking at one point was that African countries’ ratings would improve, and their cost of borrowing decline. Instead, the push for credit ...
Business
2 months ago

Ivory Coast's regulator weighs options against fraudulent cocoa certification

Ivory Coast's market regulator is planning to introduce measures aimed at curbing fraud related to fair-trade certified cocoa contracts, its MD, Yves ...
News
4 months ago

Ivory Coast regulator suspends co-operatives for hoarding beans

Ivory Coast’s Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) has suspended about 40 co-operatives they suspect were illegally hoarding cocoa beans to sell them at a ...
Business Times
4 months ago

Cocoa farming in Liberia risks undermining EU deforestation law

Farmers are clearing forests in Liberia to create cocoa plantations and are trafficking the beans into neighbouring Ivory Coast, undermining European ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil South Africa
  2. Woman killed after car battery thrown off N3 bridge South Africa
  3. Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  4. Lerato sent her cousin money — bank official confirms South Africa
  5. Yellow level 4 warning and a new orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel pounds Lebanon, hits Houthis in Yemen | REUTERS
Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill Hamas and Palestinian leaders | REUTERS