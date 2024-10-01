Africa

Libya preparing to restart oil output as central bank crisis eases

01 October 2024 - 13:41 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An oil tank at Ras Lanuf. Libya is preparing to restart oil production, which has been shut since late August, after an agreement on a new head of the central bank was reached, two oilfield engineers told Reuters on Tuesday. File photo.
An oil tank at Ras Lanuf. Libya is preparing to restart oil production, which has been shut since late August, after an agreement on a new head of the central bank was reached, two oilfield engineers told Reuters on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Libya was preparing to restart oil production that has been shut since late August after an agreement on a new head of the central bank was reached, two oilfield engineers told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are now waiting for orders from the Corporation (the state oil firm) to resume production at its normal levels after a month-long stoppage," said an engineer from the Jalu 59 oilfield.

An engineer from the Elfeel oilfield said they took advantage of the almost one-month closure to carry out maintenance.

National production and export operations were stopped in August when the parallel government in eastern Libya declared the closure of oil facilities in a protest of the ousting of veteran Central Bank of Libya (CBL) governor Sadiq Kabir by the Presidential Council in Tripoli.

A new CBL governor, Naji Mohamed Issa Belgasem, and his deputy, Mari Muftah Rahil Barrasi, were approved on Monday by the two legislative bodies, the House of Representatives in Benghazi and High State Council in Tripoli.

Libya’s eastern parliament approves new central bank governor, deputy

Libya’s eastern-based parliament agreed on Monday to approve the nomination of Naji Mohamed Issa Belqasem as the new governor of the central bank, ...
News
1 day ago

Belgasem and Barrasi took an oath before parliament on Tuesday during a televised session.

Nearly all of Libya's oilfields are in the east, which is under the control of military commander Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army.

Libya's National Oil Corporation said on August 28 that oil production had dropped by more than half of typical levels. It has not made public any new production figures since then.

Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since the country divided in 2014 between two administrations in its east and west following the Nato-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

READ MORE:

Why we need to talk about older people and climate change in Africa

Here are solutions to a crisis that disproportionately affects the elderly and this continent in general
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave

Jihadist attacks surge in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger
News
1 week ago

Nigeria's NNPC raises petrol prices again as Dangote fuel hits market

Nigerian state oil firm NNPC Ltd on Monday increased the price of petrol by 11%, the second increase in two weeks and a day after it started ...
News
2 weeks ago

Libya central bank governor, other bankers flee to avoid militias

Libya's central bank governor Sadiq al-Kabir said he and other senior bank staff had been forced to leave the country to “protect out lives” from ...
News
1 month ago

Libyan fund looks to end of asset freeze

The Libyan Investment Authority is expecting UN sign-off by the end of the year to actively manage its $70bn (about R1.3-trillion) in assets for the ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil South Africa
  2. Woman killed after car battery thrown off N3 bridge South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Cops are not izangoma — communities must actively fight against crime: ... South Africa
  4. Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  5. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...
SA Fashion Week: “Modest” and “Mindful” - but how did Mzansi’s fashionistas ...