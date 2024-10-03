Africa

Tanzania suspends media company's online platforms for 30 days

03 October 2024 - 16:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. The suspension of Mwananchi Communications, a subsidiary of the Kenyan-based Nation Media Group, for 30 days comes as the country's government faces flak over its treatment of the press. Stock photo.
Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. The suspension of Mwananchi Communications, a subsidiary of the Kenyan-based Nation Media Group, for 30 days comes as the country's government faces flak over its treatment of the press. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Tanzania's communications regulator has suspended the digital platforms of a local media company over the publication of what it called restricted content, a move one opposition group said was aimed at muzzling media that is critical of the government.

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said late on Wednesday it had suspended online content licences for Mwananchi Communications for 30 days, saying it had published content on October 1 that damaged the country's image.

"Mwananchi Communication published audio-visual content on its social media platforms ... that has been prohibited by ... the Online Content Regulations 2020," the regulator said.

"The content has led to negative interpretations to the nation, which is affecting and disrupting unity, peace and national harmony."

It did not say what the restricted content was.

One of Mwananchi's publications, The Citizen, published on October 1 an animated video on its X and Instagram platforms depicting a woman watching a TV broadcast that showed people complaining about missing or murdered relatives and friends.

African countries eye world’s first joint 'debt-for-nature' swap

At least five African countries are working on what could be the world's first joint "debt-for-nature" swap to raise at least $2bn (R34.42bn) to ...
News
6 days ago

In early September, the body of a senior opposition official who had been abducted from a bus by armed men was found on the outskirts of commercial capital Dar es Salaam with signs he had been beaten and acid poured on his face, his party said.

The Citizen later deleted the video and issued a statement saying the clip, which "depicted events that raised concerns regarding the safety and security of individuals in Tanzania", had been misinterpreted.

The country's second-largest opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, said the government should revoke the ban.

"The government is trying to muzzle news outlets which detail the true problems facing Tanzanians," said Rahma Mwita, ACT-Wazalendo's shadow minister of information.

The suspension of the company, a subsidiary of the Kenyan-based Nation Media Group, comes as Tanzania's government faces flak over its treatment of the press.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan had garnered praise in the last three years for lifting a ban on political parties' rallies and for easing media restrictions. However, critics say recent events including a ban on some protests and the arrest of opposition leaders and journalists reflected a rollback of freedoms.

The government denies the accusations.

Mwananchi said it would comply with the suspension order.

READ MORE:

Rwanda set to start trials of vaccine for Marburg viral disease

Rwanda is poised to start vaccine and therapeutic clinical trials to treat Marburg disease, Yvan Butera, the assistant health minister, said on ...
News
9 hours ago

Nobel Peace Prize could honour UNRWA, ICJ, UN chief Guterres

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, the International Court of Justice and UN chief Antonio Guterres are among the favourites for this ...
News
9 hours ago

Ethiopia expects 'tangible progress' on deal with creditor nations by December

Ethiopia expects "tangible progress" by December towards an agreement in principle with creditor nations, it said in a presentation to private ...
News
1 day ago

Why we need to talk about older people and climate change in Africa

Here are solutions to a crisis that disproportionately affects the elderly and this continent in general
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘African ingenuity’: Stellenbosch University tests solar-powered electric motorcycle from Nairobi to Cape Town

Roam spokesperson Hans van Toor says the motorcycle was specifically designed for African conditions, with a view to allowing frequent use in an ...
News
2 days ago

Kenya lawmakers plan impeachment move against deputy president, says majority leader

Kenyan lawmakers plan to launch impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of undermining the government, says ...
News
3 days ago

Sudan's army rejects UAE's accusation it attacked ambassador's residence

The Sudanese army on Monday rejected an accusation by the United Arab Emirates that its forces had bombed the residence of the UAE ambassador in ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pig farm murder accused remain in custody pending appeal to access farmer’s ... South Africa
  2. 'I'm deeply disappointed and disheartened': Mkhwebane after SCA strikes her ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Drakensberg Boys back from UK tour to raise scholarship funds South Africa
  4. DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa ... South Africa
  5. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer
Angola vs. South Africa- COSAFA #AFCONU20 Qualifiers- Semi-Finals