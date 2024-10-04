Africa

EU-Morocco trade deals in Western Sahara ruled invalid by ECJ

04 October 2024 - 11:06 By Reuters
Western Sahara, a tract of desert the size of Britain, has been the scene of Africa's longest-running territorial dispute since colonial power Spain left in 1975 and Morocco annexed it. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/pixander

The European Court of Justice ruled the European Commission breached the rights of self-determination of the people in Western Sahara with Morocco trade deals, a statement said on Friday.

The ruling is the final one after several appeals by the commission. The EU signed fishing and agriculture agreements with Morocco in 2019 that extended to include products from the Western Sahara.

Western Sahara, a tract of desert the size of Britain, has been the scene of Africa's longest-running territorial dispute since colonial power Spain left in 1975 and Morocco annexed it.

