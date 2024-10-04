Africa

Ghana reports first mpox case but variant not yet clear

04 October 2024 - 09:13 By Christian Akorlie
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ghana previously recorded cases of mpox in 2022 and 2023. File photo.
Ghana previously recorded cases of mpox in 2022 and 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Justin Makangara

Ghana's health service has reported the country's first case of mpox this year, without disclosing which variant had been recorded, according to a statement.

A health official told Reuters that testing was underway to determine whether it was the clade Ib form of the mpox virus that has triggered global concern, as it appears to be spreading quickly and little is known about the strain.

Ghana previously recorded cases of mpox in 2022 and 2023.

The statement described the patient as a young male, with a fever, rash and body pains. It said 25 contacts have been identified and are being monitored.

The World Health Organisation declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.

Two strains of mpox are spreading - the clade I variant, which is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa, and the new clade Ib, which spreads more easily through close contact, including sexual.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Bavarian Nordic signs agreement with Unicef for 1-million mpox vaccines

Bavarian Nordic said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the United Nations Children's Fund for 1-million doses of its mpox vaccine, Jynneos, ...
News
1 week ago

Bavarian Nordic gets R1bn US government order for small pox, mpox vaccine

Bavarian Nordic has received an order worth $63m (R1bn) from the US government to produce additional bulk product and the final freeze-dried doses ...
News
1 week ago

US to donate 1-million mpox vaccine doses to halt outbreak in Africa

US President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday the donation of 1-million mpox vaccine doses and at least $500m (R8.6bn) to African countries to ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Please Call Me' hearing to be exactly 24 years since idea submitted to Vodacom South Africa
  2. South Africa introducing visa reforms to boost economy, says minister South Africa
  3. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  4. Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality South Africa
  5. Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted South Africa

Latest Videos

Moffie - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Valley of a Thousand Hills Trailer | South African Film Festival