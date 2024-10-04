Ghana's health service has reported the country's first case of mpox this year, without disclosing which variant had been recorded, according to a statement.
A health official told Reuters that testing was underway to determine whether it was the clade Ib form of the mpox virus that has triggered global concern, as it appears to be spreading quickly and little is known about the strain.
Ghana previously recorded cases of mpox in 2022 and 2023.
The statement described the patient as a young male, with a fever, rash and body pains. It said 25 contacts have been identified and are being monitored.
The World Health Organisation declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Two strains of mpox are spreading - the clade I variant, which is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa, and the new clade Ib, which spreads more easily through close contact, including sexual.
Reuters
Ghana reports first mpox case but variant not yet clear
Image: REUTERS/Justin Makangara
Ghana's health service has reported the country's first case of mpox this year, without disclosing which variant had been recorded, according to a statement.
A health official told Reuters that testing was underway to determine whether it was the clade Ib form of the mpox virus that has triggered global concern, as it appears to be spreading quickly and little is known about the strain.
Ghana previously recorded cases of mpox in 2022 and 2023.
The statement described the patient as a young male, with a fever, rash and body pains. It said 25 contacts have been identified and are being monitored.
The World Health Organisation declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Two strains of mpox are spreading - the clade I variant, which is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa, and the new clade Ib, which spreads more easily through close contact, including sexual.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Bavarian Nordic signs agreement with Unicef for 1-million mpox vaccines
Bavarian Nordic gets R1bn US government order for small pox, mpox vaccine
US to donate 1-million mpox vaccine doses to halt outbreak in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos