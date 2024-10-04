Africa

Kenya asks IMF to review corruption issues after Western push

04 October 2024 - 11:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Perceived government waste and corruption in Kenya were a core driver of mass demonstrations in June that forced President William Ruto to withdraw $2.7bn (R47.17bn) in planned tax increases. File photo
Perceived government waste and corruption in Kenya were a core driver of mass demonstrations in June that forced President William Ruto to withdraw $2.7bn (R47.17bn) in planned tax increases. File photo
Image: BRYAN R. SMITH/Pool via REUTERS

Kenya's government has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conduct an official assessment of corruption and governance issues, the IMF told Reuters, after a push by Western nations.

Kenya has struggled with debt that has reached precarious levels in recent years, and its withdrawal of proposed tax hikes earlier this year - following deadly protests - complicated its efforts to unlock a $600m (R10.48bn) disbursement from the IMF.

Countries themselves must request the so-called "governance diagnostic", which investigates whether corruption and governance vulnerabilities are draining revenue or creating other problems in state finances.

“We have received a governance diagnostics request from the authorities," an IMF spokesperson said in response to written questions.

"The government of Kenya aims to strengthen its governance and anti-corruption policies. They intend to utilise these diagnostics to enhance public spending efficiency, boost competitiveness, foster growth and reduce poverty in an inclusive manner.”

Kenya lawmakers plan impeachment move against deputy president, says majority leader

Kenyan lawmakers plan to launch impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of undermining the government, says ...
News
4 days ago

One source familiar with the situation said the assessment, while not directly linked to the disbursement, would be a show of goodwill in the country's efforts to get its finances back on track.

Perceived government waste and corruption were a core driver of mass demonstrations in June that forced President William Ruto to withdraw $2.7bn (R47.17bn) in planned tax increases.

Kenya's finance ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters on Tuesday first reported that Western nations were pushing for the IMF assessment.

READ MORE:

EU-Morocco trade deals in Western Sahara ruled invalid by ECJ

The European Court of Justice ruled the European Commission breached the rights of self-determination of the people in Western Sahara with Morocco ...
News
1 hour ago

South Sudan's President Kiir dismisses long-serving security chief

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed the country's long-serving intelligence chief, replacing him with a close ally, state broadcaster ...
News
1 hour ago

Ethiopia expects 'tangible progress' on deal with creditor nations by December

Ethiopia expects "tangible progress" by December towards an agreement in principle with creditor nations, it said in a presentation to private ...
News
2 days ago

Kenyan school blaze victims mourned at mass funeral

Thousands of mourners stood before rows of small white coffins on Thursday at a memorial service for 21 children who died in a boarding school fire ...
News
1 week ago

China bond market opening offers no panacea to debt-laden African states

Plans by African governments to raise money on China's domestic debt markets via so-called panda bonds could be undone by their heavy debt loads and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Please Call Me' hearing to be exactly 24 years since idea submitted to Vodacom South Africa
  2. South Africa introducing visa reforms to boost economy, says minister South Africa
  3. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  4. Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality South Africa
  5. Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted South Africa

Latest Videos

Moffie - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Valley of a Thousand Hills Trailer | South African Film Festival