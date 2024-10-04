Libyan oilfields open now that central bank dispute resolved

Libya was producing about 1.2-million barrels of crude per day before output at the Sharara, El Feel and Essider oilfields was halted in late August and early September. It was exporting most of it. In September, exports averaged 460,000 bpd according to oil analytics firm Kpler.
Technical problems at Elfeel
NOC declared force majeure on August 7 at Sharara oilfield — one of Libya's largest production areas with a capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day — and on Elfeel oilfield on September 2. Sharara is located in southwestern Libya and operated by a joint venture of NOC with Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor.
Elfeel has a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day and is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between NOC and Italy's Eni. Two engineers at the field told Reuters the oilfield resumed production but not with full capacity due to maintenance work. Earlier, three engineers said there were some "technical problems" at Elfeel.
The government in Benghazi in the east said oil production and exports would resume normal operations, after the rival authorities agreed last month to appoint Issa as new central bank governor. Authorities in the second-largest city had closed oilfields and halted most of crude exports on August 26 in protest against a move by the Presidential Council, which sits in Tripoli in the west, to replace veteran central bank chief Sadiq al-Kabir.
The head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, met with Issa on Wednesday and stressed "the need for the central bank governor to commit to the technical role of the bank, stay away from politics, and not surpass the legal jurisdictions of the board of directors."
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomed in a statement NOC announcing the lifting of force majeure on oil production. The mission emphasised that "it is essential that revenues from this vital resource be channeled through the appropriate institutional framework, and ultimately to the Central Bank of Libya".
Libyan oilfields open now that central bank dispute resolved
Production resumption could pave way for Opec member to raise output
Image: REUTERS/Ayman Sahely/
Libya's eastern-based government and Tripoli-based National Oil Corp (NOC) announced on Thursday the reopening of all oilfields and export terminals after a dispute over leadership of the central bank was resolved.
This could pave the way for the Opec producer to raise oil output significantly. NOC said in a statement it had lifted force majeure at all oilfields and terminals as of October 3.
"We have recently received a formal security assessment concerning Sharara, El Feel and Essider, which confirms that NOC can resume the Operations and Exporting Operations to its customers," it said in the statement.
It added that chief Farhat Bengdara met the new central bank governor, Naji Issa, and they discussed a mechanism for the bank to finance projects to raise production to maintain financial sustainability and "compensate for the deficit in revenues resulting from closures and the decline in oil prices".
Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since 2014 when the country divided between two rival authorities in the east and west following the NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Libya preparing to restart oil output as central bank crisis eases
Libya was producing about 1.2-million barrels of crude per day before output at the Sharara, El Feel and Essider oilfields was halted in late August and early September. It was exporting most of it. In September, exports averaged 460,000 bpd according to oil analytics firm Kpler.
Technical problems at Elfeel
NOC declared force majeure on August 7 at Sharara oilfield — one of Libya's largest production areas with a capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day — and on Elfeel oilfield on September 2. Sharara is located in southwestern Libya and operated by a joint venture of NOC with Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor.
Elfeel has a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day and is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between NOC and Italy's Eni. Two engineers at the field told Reuters the oilfield resumed production but not with full capacity due to maintenance work. Earlier, three engineers said there were some "technical problems" at Elfeel.
The government in Benghazi in the east said oil production and exports would resume normal operations, after the rival authorities agreed last month to appoint Issa as new central bank governor. Authorities in the second-largest city had closed oilfields and halted most of crude exports on August 26 in protest against a move by the Presidential Council, which sits in Tripoli in the west, to replace veteran central bank chief Sadiq al-Kabir.
The head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, met with Issa on Wednesday and stressed "the need for the central bank governor to commit to the technical role of the bank, stay away from politics, and not surpass the legal jurisdictions of the board of directors."
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomed in a statement NOC announcing the lifting of force majeure on oil production. The mission emphasised that "it is essential that revenues from this vital resource be channeled through the appropriate institutional framework, and ultimately to the Central Bank of Libya".
READ MORE:
EU-Morocco trade deals in Western Sahara ruled invalid by ECJ
Brazil's Petrobras to purchase offshore oil block stake in South Africa
Libya’s eastern parliament approves new central bank governor, deputy
West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave
Six bodies found off Sicily coast, likely victims of recent migrant shipwreck, media say
Algeria's president Tebboune wins second term with 95% of vote
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos