Africa

Nigeria's private sector gets boost from new orders in September

04 October 2024 - 10:41 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria's central bank headquarters in Abuja. File photo.
Nigeria's central bank headquarters in Abuja. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian private sector activity expanded for the second straight month in September as new orders rose, especially for chemical and pharmaceutical products, results of a central bank business survey showed on Friday.

The central bank's purchasing managers index (PMI) of private-sector activity rose to 50.5 points from 50.2 points in August, above the 50 point line that denotes increases in activity.

The PMIs are one set of indicators the central bank's monetary policy committee considers when it sets interest rates.

President Bola Tinubu's reforms to the currency market and cutting of petrol and electricity subsidies have stoked inflation, eroding Nigerians' purchasing power.

The PMI report said 23 out of 36 sub-sectors reported growth in September, with cement posting the highest rise, while transportation and warehousing reported the biggest decline.

Non-metallic mineral products, petroleum and coal products were among the sectors that remained unchanged.

The central bank has hiked interest rates five times this year to tackle inflation, but analysts say this has raised the cost of borrowing for businesses with a negative impact on economic activity.

READ MORE:

Suspected human trafficker caught in Cape Town

The Hawks in Cape Town have arrested a suspect on suspicion of human trafficking and four other people for being in the country illegally.
News
17 hours ago

Nigeria boat accident leaves dozens feared dead in River Niger

Dozens of people were feared dead after a boat carrying mostly women and children returning from a religious festival capsized in northern Nigeria, a ...
News
1 day ago

World Bank approves $1.57bn loan for Nigeria

The World Bank has approved a $1.57bn (R26.873bn) financing package for Nigeria under a new programme to support its health and education sectors and ...
News
4 days ago

Nigerian airstrike kills 24 in Kaduna state village, residents say

Nigeria's military, backed by international allies, has been conducting aggressive campaigns against Islamist insurgents and armed kidnapping gangs.
News
3 days ago

Nigeria military says dozens of militia group leaders killed over past three months

Nigeria's military has killed dozens of leaders of armed militia groups and hundreds of fighters across the country following a renewed offensive in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Please Call Me' hearing to be exactly 24 years since idea submitted to Vodacom South Africa
  2. South Africa introducing visa reforms to boost economy, says minister South Africa
  3. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  4. Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality South Africa
  5. Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted South Africa

Latest Videos

Moffie - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Valley of a Thousand Hills Trailer | South African Film Festival