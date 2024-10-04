Africa

South Sudan's President Kiir dismisses long-serving security chief

04 October 2024 - 10:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, who had headed the controversial internal security bureau of the National Security Service since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011. File photo.
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, who had headed the controversial internal security bureau of the National Security Service since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jok Solomun

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed the country's long-serving intelligence chief, replacing him with a close ally, state broadcaster SSBC reported, citing a presidential decree.

The dismissal of Akol Koor Kuc, who had headed the controversial internal security bureau of the National Security Service (NSS) since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011, came weeks after the transitional government announced yet another election delay.

Last month Kiir's office announced an extension of the transitional period by two years and postponed elections for a second time following a delay in 2022, drawing criticism from the US and other international guarantors of the country's peace process.

Calls to the government spokesperson and the office of the president were not answered.

Rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have long warned that the secretive NSS commands excessive power in the country, operating with impunity against civil society and activists who challenge the government.

EXPLAINER | What's behind the war that has driven Sudan to famine?

A conflict in Sudan that erupted in April 2023 has unleashed waves of ethnic violence, created the world's largest internal displacement crisis, and ...
News
1 month ago

Analysts say the decision to sack the intelligence chief, announced late on Wednesday, reflects a power struggle at the highest levels of the government.

"There's been a lot of reckoning in terms of what to do with Akol Koor. The president doesn't want very rapid decisions to cause a problem with national security," policy and security analyst Boboya James told Reuters.

"Now, with the extension of the peace agreement, he would want to consolidate power by beginning to bring loyalists" into government, James said.

The new intelligence chief, Akec Tong Aleu, is a close ally of Kiir.

South Sudan ended five years of civil war in 2018, but disagreements between Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar — who led the opposing sides in the conflict — have been major obstacles to completing the peace process.

READ MORE:

Kenya asks IMF to review corruption issues after Western push

Kenya's government has asked the International Monetary Fund to conduct an official assessment of corruption and governance issues, the IMF told ...
News
1 hour ago

Ghana reports first mpox case but variant not yet clear

Ghana's health service has reported the country's first case of mpox this year, without disclosing which variant had been recorded, according to a ...
News
3 hours ago

Rwanda battling Marburg virus that has claimed 11 lives

In Rwanda, everyone with potential symptoms of Marburg — including high fever, headache and muscle pain — are being screened even though these ...
News
15 hours ago

Tanzania suspends media company's online platforms for 30 days

Tanzania's communications regulator has suspended the digital platforms of a local media company over the publication of what it called restricted ...
News
20 hours ago

UK agrees to Chagos Islands sovereignty deal with Mauritius

Britain said on Thursday it would give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a deal that would allow people displaced decades ago to ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Please Call Me' hearing to be exactly 24 years since idea submitted to Vodacom South Africa
  2. South Africa introducing visa reforms to boost economy, says minister South Africa
  3. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  4. Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality South Africa
  5. Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted South Africa

Latest Videos

Moffie - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Valley of a Thousand Hills Trailer | South African Film Festival