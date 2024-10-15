Africa

Nigeria’s state transmission company restoring power after grid collapse

15 October 2024 - 12:45 By Isaac Anyaogu
Power generation fell to zero but by Tuesday morning some plants in the capital Abuja and parts of the commercial city were coming online. File photo.
Image: Simon Mathebula

The Transmission Company of Nigeria says it is working to restore power after blackouts engulfed the country following another collapse of the power grid on Monday night.

Power generation fell to zero but by Tuesday morning some plants in the capital Abuja and parts of the commercial city were coming online. Daily average supply has hovered around 4,500MW in recent times until the sixth collapse this year.

Nigeria's grid has shut down due to ageing power infrastructure, vandalism and inadequate gas supply for its thermal plants, which account for more than 75% of output.

Reuters

