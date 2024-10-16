Africa

Fuel tanker explodes in Nigeria, killing at least 94 people

16 October 2024 - 13:53 By Reuters
The casualties were local residents who had gathered to collect fuel from the tanker after it crashed. File image
Image: SA Trucker

A fuel tanker crashed and exploded in Jigawa state in northern Nigeria late on Tuesday after the driver lost control of the vehicle, leaving at least 94 people dead and wounding 50 others, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Majia town in the Taura local government area, about 530km north of the capital Abuja, spokesperson for Jigawa state police command Lawan Shiisu Adam told Reuters.

The casualties were local residents who had gathered to collect fuel from the tanker after it crashed. The wounded were taken to hospitals in Ringim and Hadejia towns where they were being treated, Adam said.

A mass burial for the dead would be held later in the day, he said.

Many roads in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, are poorly maintained and riven with potholes, causing accidents that claim dozens of lives every year.

Last month, at least 48 people were killed in north-central Nigeria when a fuel tanker exploded after colliding with another truck carrying travellers and cattle, ensnaring other vehicles in the blaze. 

