Africa

Egypt raises petrol, diesel prices for third time this year

18 October 2024 - 12:23 By Ahmed Tolba
Petrol prices increased from 11% to 13% depending on the grade. Stock photo.
Image: vladstar/123rf

Egypt raised prices on a wide range of fuel products early on Friday, the petroleum ministry said, marking the third such increase this year.

Prices for diesel, one of the most commonly used fuels in the country, were raised by 17% to 13.50 Egyptian pounds (R4.87) per litre from 11.50 pounds (R4.15).

Petrol prices increased by 11% to 13% depending on the grade, with 80 octane rising to 13.75 pounds (R4.96), 92 octane to 15.25 pounds (R5.50), and 95 octane to 17 pounds (R6.14).

Prime minister Mostafa Madbouly said in July prices of petroleum products will gradually increase until the end of 2025, adding the government could no longer bear the burden of paying subsidies on fuel amid increasing consumption.

The government's fuel pricing committee, which typically convenes each quarter, said on Friday its next meeting will be held in six months.

Reuters

