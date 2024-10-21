Kenya's impeached deputy president Rigathi Gachagua said on Sunday his security protection team had been withdrawn and President William Ruto would be responsible if anything happened to him.
Gachagua, who has dismissed the charges against him as politically motivated, told journalists his safety was at risk.
“It's the most unfortunate thing that has ever happened in this country that you can be so vicious to a man who helped you to be president,” he told journalists, referring to Ruto, whose candidacy he supported in the 2022 elections.
Police spokesperson Resila Onyango declined to make an immediate comment and said she would make inquiries about Gachagua's statement about security protection. Ruto's spokesperson said they would comment later.
Protection is regularly scaled down for senior politicians after they leave office in Kenya.
Gachagua told journalists his case was different as he had launched a legal challenge to his impeachment and did not see his dismissal as final.
He was impeached on Thursday on five out of 11 charges, including gross violation of the constitution and stirring ethnic hatred, in a motion backed by opposition lawmakers and Ruto allies. He denied all the accusations.
On Friday parliament approved the appointment of interior minister Kithure Kindiki to replace Gachagua. But a court put Kindiki's swearing in on hold pending the legal challenges from Gachagua and others.
Ruto, who has fallen out with Gachagua in recent months, has not commented on the impeachment proceedings.
On Sunday, while addressing a national holiday celebration, Ruto called for national cohesion and an end to “tribalism and exclusion”.
Reuters
Kenya’s impeached deputy president says his security withdrawn, safety at risk
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo
