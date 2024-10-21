Africa

Rwandan President Paul Kagame opens thought leadership school

21 October 2024 - 14:57
Kgaugelo Masweneng Deputy Opinions Editor: TimesLIVE
Paul Kagame has launched a thought leadership school for African leaders. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

To equip emerging African leaders with skills for solving the continent’s demanding challenges of governance, a school of governance founded by Rwandan President Paul Kagame was launched in Kigali on Monday.

The African School of Governance Foundation launched the African School of Governance (ASG). This higher education institution promises to offer first-rate education on public policy, research and engagement programmes. The institution was co-founded by Hailemariam Desalegn, former prime minister of Ethiopia, in collaboration with other African leaders, academicians and philanthropists dedicated to improving governance on the continent.

“The time is ripe for an institution rooted in Africa’s needs and aspirations. The ASG will be a hub for nurturing purpose-driven leaders equipped to tackle the continent’s greatest challenges and opportunities, combining Africa’s uniqueness with international best practice. This is not just an educational institution but a movement towards sustainable African leadership,” said Desalegn.

According to the institution, which aims to enable 30-million young Africans, 70% of them women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030, it has attracted illustrious specialists who will spearhead the teaching.

The ASG Foundation has appointed Prof Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and distinguished scholar and academic, as its inaugural president.

“The collective vision of ASG’s leadership is to create an institution that offers world-class education in governance and public policy while promoting home-grown solutions to Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities,” said the foundation.

From post-pandemic recovery to climate adaptation, the continent's policymakers face complex and urgent issues that require skilled leadership.

“ASG aims to meet this critical need by developing current and future leaders who can address these challenges through a shift in leadership mindsets, governance and sustainable development to drive long-term, meaningful change across the continent,” said the foundation.

Moghalu, a globally recognised leader in public policy and governance, will steer the institution towards its ambitious goals.

Moghalu has held senior positions in the UN for 17 years and taught at prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Oxford and The Fletcher School at Tufts University. He is also the author of several books, including the critically acclaimed Emerging Africa: How the Global Economy’s ‘Last Frontier’ Can Prosper and Matter.  

“The establishment of the ASG is a powerful expression of a clear vision on the part of the founding leaders,” he said. “I share this vision of a transformed Africa driven by competent leadership and governance and I am honoured to have been tasked with leading ASG’s critical contribution to making that vision a reality.”

Courses to be offered include the Master of Public Administration and the Executive Master of Public Administration programmes, which are tailored to mid-career professionals and senior executives, respectively.

The school's Young Leaders Programme and Senior Leadership Fellowship will cater for high-potential undergraduates and seasoned professionals nearing the end of their careers, ensuring that ASG supports leadership development at every stage.

TimesLIVE

