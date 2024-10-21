From post-pandemic recovery to climate adaptation, the continent's policymakers face complex and urgent issues that require skilled leadership.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame opens thought leadership school
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
To equip emerging African leaders with skills for solving the continent’s demanding challenges of governance, a school of governance founded by Rwandan President Paul Kagame was launched in Kigali on Monday.
The African School of Governance Foundation launched the African School of Governance (ASG). This higher education institution promises to offer first-rate education on public policy, research and engagement programmes. The institution was co-founded by Hailemariam Desalegn, former prime minister of Ethiopia, in collaboration with other African leaders, academicians and philanthropists dedicated to improving governance on the continent.
“The time is ripe for an institution rooted in Africa’s needs and aspirations. The ASG will be a hub for nurturing purpose-driven leaders equipped to tackle the continent’s greatest challenges and opportunities, combining Africa’s uniqueness with international best practice. This is not just an educational institution but a movement towards sustainable African leadership,” said Desalegn.
According to the institution, which aims to enable 30-million young Africans, 70% of them women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030, it has attracted illustrious specialists who will spearhead the teaching.
The ASG Foundation has appointed Prof Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and distinguished scholar and academic, as its inaugural president.
“The collective vision of ASG’s leadership is to create an institution that offers world-class education in governance and public policy while promoting home-grown solutions to Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities,” said the foundation.
