The US government on Monday condemned the weekend killings by gunmen of two Mozambique opposition figures ahead of protests against a disputed election result, with Washington urging "a swift and thorough investigation into the murders".
The US is the largest bilateral donor to Mozambique, providing more than $560m (R9.85bn) in assistance annually, according to the US state department website.
Washington joined the EU and Mozambique's former colonial ruler Portugal in the condemnation and the call for an investigation into the murders of opposition lawyer Elvino Dias and opposition party official Paulo Guambe after many rounds were fired at a car in which they were travelling on Saturday.
"The US condemns the killings of lawyer Elvino Dias and Podemos parliamentary candidate Paulo Guambe in Mozambique," the US state department said.
"We join the calls made by all four of Mozambique's national political parties in urging a swift and thorough investigation."
US urges probe into killings of two Mozambique opposition figures
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The US government on Monday condemned the weekend killings by gunmen of two Mozambique opposition figures ahead of protests against a disputed election result, with Washington urging "a swift and thorough investigation into the murders".
The US is the largest bilateral donor to Mozambique, providing more than $560m (R9.85bn) in assistance annually, according to the US state department website.
Washington joined the EU and Mozambique's former colonial ruler Portugal in the condemnation and the call for an investigation into the murders of opposition lawyer Elvino Dias and opposition party official Paulo Guambe after many rounds were fired at a car in which they were travelling on Saturday.
"The US condemns the killings of lawyer Elvino Dias and Podemos parliamentary candidate Paulo Guambe in Mozambique," the US state department said.
"We join the calls made by all four of Mozambique's national political parties in urging a swift and thorough investigation."
Mozambique ruling party eyes new term as election runs peacefully
Mozambique police on Monday fired teargas and bullets at protesters in the capital Maputo who had gathered at the scene where the two opposition party figures were shot dead on Saturday after a disputed election.
The full results of Mozambique's October 9 national election are expected this week, with early results showing the ruling party Frelimo is set for another win. Opposition candidates have said the poll was rigged.
Frelimo has ruled the southern African country since 1975 and has been accused of electoral fraud by opposition leaders, civil society and election observers. It has denied the allegations.
The US state department urged Mozambique's state institutions, political leaders, citizens and stakeholders to resolve electoral disputes peacefully and lawfully while rejecting violence and inflammatory rhetoric.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Mozambique votes in tense election likely to see governing party win
Mozambique election winner faces tough financial squeeze
What are the key issues in Mozambique elections?
KZN-Mozambique anti-crime barrier due for completion 'in a few months'
Who are the candidates in Mozambique's presidential election?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos