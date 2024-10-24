Africa

Frelimo extends 50-year rule in Mozambique as it retains power in disputed general election

The ruling party’s Daniel Chapo, 47, to succeed out-going president Filipe Nyusi

24 October 2024 - 17:19 By Reuters
Daniel Chapo during the final Frelimo campaign in Matola, Mozambique, on October 6 2024. Chapo, 47, will succeed Filipe Nyusi to become Mozambique's fifth president since independence in 1975.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mozambique’s ruling party Frelimo has retained power in this month's national election, extending its five-decade rule as the opposition cries fraud.

Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo, 47, will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become the country’s fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975. Nyusi is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms.

Chapo won over 70% of votes, the electoral commission said on Thursday. Venancio Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, came second with 20% of the votes, displacing former rebel movement Renamo, which had been the official opposition party but whose candidate came third.

Observers have said the October 9 election was not free and fair. An EU mission reported irregularities during counting and alteration of results at the local and district level, problems which have marred most polls since Frelimo first allowed multi-party elections in 1994.

The electoral commission has declined to comment on allegations of vote-rigging.

