Nigeria's cabinet has approved borrowing about $618m (R10.91bn) from a group of financiers to buy six Italian-made M-346 attack jets and ammunition for the country's air force, information minister Mohammed Idris said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month the air force said it was acquiring 24 M-346 combat jets and 10 AW109 Trekker helicopters as part of a fleet renewal strategy.
The first three M-346 jets are expected to be delivered by early 2025, with subsequent deliveries running until mid-2026, the air force said.
Nigeria has ramped up military spending in recent years as it struggles to contain attacks by armed bandits in the northwest and a 15-year Islamist insurgency by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa province in the northeast.
Reuters
Nigeria approves borrowing $618m for attack jets, ammunition
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigeria's cabinet has approved borrowing about $618m (R10.91bn) from a group of financiers to buy six Italian-made M-346 attack jets and ammunition for the country's air force, information minister Mohammed Idris said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month the air force said it was acquiring 24 M-346 combat jets and 10 AW109 Trekker helicopters as part of a fleet renewal strategy.
The first three M-346 jets are expected to be delivered by early 2025, with subsequent deliveries running until mid-2026, the air force said.
Nigeria has ramped up military spending in recent years as it struggles to contain attacks by armed bandits in the northwest and a 15-year Islamist insurgency by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa province in the northeast.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nigerian airstrike kills 24 in Kaduna state village, residents say
West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave
Nigeria military says dozens of militia group leaders killed over past three months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos