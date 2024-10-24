Nigeria's Tinubu names seven new ministers, sacks five in cabinet reshuffle

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said in the reshuffle Tinubu appointed new ministers for humanitarian and poverty reduction, trade and investment, labour, livestock development and junior ministers for foreign affairs, education and housing.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has reshuffled his 45-member cabinet, naming seven new ministers, sacking five and reassigning 10 others to new portfolios, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The ministers of finance, defence, national planning and two junior energy ministers retained their positions.
The reshuffle includes renaming the ministry of Niger Delta development to the ministry of regional development, the winding up of the ministry of sports and the merger of the ministries of tourism and arts and culture.
Tinubu's lightning reform push after taking office last year sparked hope his administration would be an antidote to mounting economic troubles facing Africa's top energy producer.
But 16 months on, the key pillars of his economic overhaul — devaluing the naira and slashing petrol and electricity subsidies — have sent inflation soaring to 32.70%, triggering a cost-of-living crisis.
