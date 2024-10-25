Turkey to seek improved Africa co-operation in Djibouti talks, officials say

The officials said the mediation was difficult due to the lack of trust between the parties, but Ankara hoped for good news in coming days.
On Tuesday, Turkey inked an agreement with Niger on mining after signing a similar co-operation deal with the West African nation on oil and gas in July.
Asked about the accord, the officials said Turkey's mineral research and exploration authority had three gold mining fields in Niger, protected by Niger security forces, and planned to start production there by the end of the year.
Turkey is competing with major powers including France, Russia and China for a foothold in Africa, forging partnerships with several nations and providing armed drones to Somalia, Ethiopia and others.
The officials said Turkey's provision of defence equipment and military training aimed to strengthen “national capabilities” and support counter-terrorism.
“Countries that have acquired Turkish drones have increased their ground control in their countries,” said an official, citing Burkina Faso's doubling the level of its control over the state to 65% using Turkish drones.
On Tuesday, Tuareg rebels in Mali said a drone strike using a Turkish drone had killed eight people and wounded 20 others.
Turkey's foreign minister will travel to Djibouti next week to attend a Turkey-Africa ministerial meeting and discuss improving co-operation between Ankara and the continent, officials from his ministry said.
Nato member Turkey has ramped up its presence and influence in Africa in recent years, increasing trade nearly eight-fold, giving diplomatic and military support to some countries and inking deals in some fields.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Djibouti meeting would evaluate a conference held in 2021 and would discuss possible moves to deepen co-operation.
The meeting will be held on November 2 and 3 and will be attended by representatives from 14 African countries, along with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, the officials said.
This comes amid Turkish mediation efforts to resolve a dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia over a deal in which Ethiopia agreed to lease a stretch of coastline from Somaliland, and at a time when West Africa struggles with surging terrorism.
EXPLAINER | How close are Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin?
