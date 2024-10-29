Africa

Ghana eyes fuel imports from Dangote oil refinery

29 October 2024 - 13:15 By Isaac Anyaogu
Ghana's economy, which grew by 6.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, has been driven largely by a strong expansion of the extractive sector which has boosted demand for fuel.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/ File photo

Ghana could buy petroleum products from Nigeria's Dangote Oil Refinery once the facility is operating at full capacity, cutting more expensive imports from Europe, the head of the country's oil regulator said on Monday.

This could end monthly fuel imports from Europe of $400m (R70.87bn) Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, chair of the Ghana National Petroleum Authority, said at the OTL Africa Downstream oil conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

“If the refinery reaches 650,000bpd capacity, all that volume cannot be consumed by Nigeria alone, so instead of us importing as we do now from Rotterdam, it will be easier for us to import from Nigeria and I believe that will bring down our prices,” Hamid said.

The Dangote Oil refinery built by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is expected to operate at near full capacity at the end of the year and analysts believe it could be fully operational in the first quarter of 2025.

Hamid said importing from Nigeria rather than Europe would bring down the prices of other goods and services by removing freight costs. Eventually, he said, African countries would agree on a common currency that should dampen demand for dollars.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria's NNPC raises petrol prices again as Dangote fuel hits market

Nigerian state oil firm NNPC Ltd on Monday increased the price of petrol by 11%, the second increase in two weeks and a day after it started ...
News
1 month ago

Dangote urges African governments to get out of their own way

Aliko Dangote repeated his long-held frustrations with the cumbersome visa regimes of African nations
Business
4 months ago

Africa’s workers among the unhappiest

New research into employee mental health and wellbeing has found that Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of workers who are unhappy, ...
Business Times
4 months ago

Nigeria's Dangote refinery set to deliver first fuel: sources

Nigeria's newly operating Dangote refinery is due to deliver its first fuel into the local market within weeks, four sources told Reuters, in a key ...
News
8 months ago

Singapore to receive its first fuel oil cargo exported from Nigeria’s Dangote refinery

Singapore, Asia's oil hub, will this week receive its first low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil cargo exported from Nigeria's new Dangote refinery, ...
News
4 months ago
