More than 14-million displaced in Sudan, says migration organisation

29 October 2024 - 12:26 By Emma Farge
More than 14-million people have fled their homes in Sudan. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

The head of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday more than 14-million people had fled their homes in Sudan, either inside the country or over its borders, with about 200,000 people fleeing since last month.

“The 11-million is people internally displaced within the country and the 3.1-million are those who have crossed borders. That's more than 14-million people who are on the move,” IOM director-general Amy Pope told reporters.

She said the total figure included some people who were displaced before the civil war began in April 2023.

Reuters

