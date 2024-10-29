The head of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday more than 14-million people had fled their homes in Sudan, either inside the country or over its borders, with about 200,000 people fleeing since last month.
“The 11-million is people internally displaced within the country and the 3.1-million are those who have crossed borders. That's more than 14-million people who are on the move,” IOM director-general Amy Pope told reporters.
She said the total figure included some people who were displaced before the civil war began in April 2023.
More than 14-million displaced in Sudan, says migration organisation
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
