Bioherbicide helps lift Kenya’s witchweed curse on farmers
Image: World Food Programme/Handout via REUTERS
Catherine Wanjala's small maize farm in western Kenya was suffering. Her crops would stop growing at knee height and her field was peppered with the lilac flowers indicative of witchweed.
The parasitic plant, also known as striga, was attacking the maize at its roots, sucking the water and nutrients out of it, meaning she was unable to produce enough to keep her three children fed regularly or in school.
A few seasons ago Wanjala started coating her maize seeds in a fungal bioherbicide which, unlike traditional pesticides, targets specific weeds while leaving others untouched. Her maize harvest jumped 675% to 270kg.
Kichawi Kill, the bioherbicide made by the social enterprise Toothpick, was launched commercially in Kenya in June last year.
The World Food Programme's (WFP) innovation unit has funded trials to help scale up Kichawi Kill, with the hope the fungus can begin to reach the estimated 1.4-million hectares of land plagued by witchweed across Sub-Saharan Africa, WFP's Michael Njagi said.
Reuters
