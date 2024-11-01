Africa

Kenya’s high court lifts order barring swearing-in of new deputy president

01 November 2024 - 10:36 By Reuters
Kenya's former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has launched legal challenges over his removal from office by impeachment. File photo.
Kenya's former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has launched legal challenges over his removal from office by impeachment. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

Kenya's high court on Thursday lifted orders barring the swearing-in of newly appointed deputy president Kithure Kindiki, whose predecessor has launched legal challenges over his removal from office by impeachment.

“The office of the deputy president should not remain vacant,” judge Anthony Mrima said after the filing of more than 30 court cases by Rigathi Gachagua against his ouster.

The decision could be appealed to the supreme court.

Earlier this month the senate voted to uphold five out of 11 charges against Gachagua, including gross violation of the constitution and stirring ethnic hatred, accusations he has denied and dismissed as politically motivated.

President William Ruto subsequently chose interior minister Kindiki as his new deputy, but a court blocked his appointment.

Gachagua's legal challenges extend months of political turmoil in Kenya, East Africa's largest economy, that began with nationwide protests against unpopular tax hikes in June.

His impeachment came after a rift with Ruto that has soured their relationship since they ran together in an election two years ago.

